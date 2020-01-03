“Are You India’s PM Or Pak Ambassador?” Mamata Banerjee Attacks PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee mentioned it was a disgrace that individuals have been being requested to show their nationality (File Photograph)

Siliguri, West Bengal:

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “frequently comparing India with Pakistan”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday puzzled if he was an “ambassador of Hindustan or the neighbouring country”.

Ms Banerjee, whereas addressing an anti-citizenship regulation rally in Siliguri, mentioned it was a disgrace that individuals have been being requested to show their nationality, even after 70 years of Independence.

“India is a giant nation with a wealthy tradition and heritage. Why does the PM repeatedly evaluate our nation with Pakistan? Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan?

“Why do it’s important to seek advice from Pakistan in each challenge? You (PM Modi) ought to quite converse of Hindustan. We do not wish to be Pakistan. We love Hindustan,” she mentioned.

PM Modi had on Thursday dared the Congress and its allies to lift their voice in opposition to Pakistan’s atrocities on its minorities for the previous 70 years.

Ms Banerjee, who can also be the TMC chief, mentioned the Prime Minister and his celebration spoke of Pakistan now and again to divert consideration from the prevailing financial disaster and unemployment in India.

“If somebody says give me job as I’ve no work, PM says go to Pakistan. If somebody says we haven’t any industries, he says go to Pakistan. Pakistan can speak about themselves as a lot as they need, we must always speak about India, that is our motherland, all of us have been born right here…” she mentioned.

Ms Banerjee vowed to proceed her protests until the amended Citizenship Act was repealed.

She accused the BJP of “intentionally” creating confusion over the implementation of Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the difficulty.

“On one hand, the Prime Minister says there shall be no NRC; on the opposite, the union dwelling minister and different BJP ministers declare the train shall be performed throughout the nation,” she added.

Speaking about latest clashes over the citizenship regulation in Uttar Pradesh which claimed a number of lives, Ms Banerjee in a veiled assault on her counterpart Yogi Adityanath, mentioned, “People who can not rule are governing main states.”

Dubbing her combat in opposition to the amended regulation because the “second warfare of Independence”, she said, “They (BJP) simply know methods to divide the nation on the premise of faith. However my faith is to defend the liberty of individuals. Now we have to avoid wasting the nation from bigotry,” she added.