“Are You Pak Ambassador Or PM Of India”: Mamata Banerjee Attacks PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of “deliberately” creating confusion over implementation of NRC

Siliguri:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at present hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he incessantly compares India with Pakistan.

Ms Banerjee, whereas addressing an anti-citizenship legislation rally in Siliguri, mentioned it’s a disgrace that even after 70 years of Independence, individuals should show their nationality.

“India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?” the chief minister mentioned.

She accused the BJP of “deliberately” creating confusion over the implementation of Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the problem.

“On one hand the prime minister is saying there will be no NRC but on the other, the union home minister and other ministers are claiming that the exercise will be conducted across the country,” she added.