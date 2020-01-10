“Are You Scared Of A Film?”: Manish Sisodia To BJP On “Chhapaak”

Manish Sisodia stated he’ll attempt to go for the film (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday hit out on the BJP for being “easily intimidated by” and “fearing” sure movies that invoke a way of social accountability amongst individuals.

In response to a query on a BJP chief’s name to boycott the Deepika Padukone-starrer ”Chhapaak”, Mr Sisodia stated it is vitally disgraceful to see individuals “getting intimidated” by movies primarily based on social points.

“How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim? What kind of a political party is (BJP) if it is easily intimidated by and fears certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibilities among people and other important issues such as education,” he stated.

“You (BJP) are scared of a film which has been made on an acid attack victim? You are scared of a film? You are scared of films, you are scared of education, what type of a party are you?” Mr Sisodia stated.

“I will try to go for the movie and take my family along with it too,” he added.

Ms Padukone on Tuesday made a shock go to to the Jawaharlal Nehru College to specific solidarity with college students who have been attacked by a masked mob on the campus on January 5. She didn’t deal with the general public assembly however stood silently behind scholar leaders.

Earlier this week, Ms Padukone was in Delhi to advertise her newest launch “Chhapaak”, primarily based on the lifetime of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

BJP leaders like MP Ramesh Bidhuri and occasion spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga protested in opposition to her film “Chhapaak”.