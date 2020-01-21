ROCKFORD, IL—Casually rattling off particulars about her private life historical past, family sources confirmed Tuesday that space dad Shawn Garcia appears to know fairly a bit about native tv meteorologist Susanne Lepucki. “He keeps going on about how she wore that same red blouse last week, and I swear one time I heard him use her middle name,” stated Garcia’s 16-year-old son, Malcolm, clarifying that his father often adjustments the channel after Lepucki finishes her climate report on Rockford CBS affiliate WIFR. “He doesn’t really know any of the other anchors, but he definitely knows Susanne. He’s followed her from the 5 o’clock spot to the 6 o’clock. Apparently, she almost changed networks over a contract dispute last year, but it’s been resolved now.” At press time, the elder Garcia requested his son if he had thought-about making use of to Northern Illinois College, noting that Susanne Lepucki earned her grasp of science diploma over there and so they evidently have some fairly good applications.