Arena “gets to rocking” amid freestyle reining competition at National Western Stock Show

Within the observe paddock on the Nationwide Western Inventory Present’s freestyle reining competitors, a cowboy shouted good luck to the Evening King whereas Elton John rode warm-up circles.

By the tip of the evening, they’d be the highest three finishers of the 25th anniversary Ram Invitational Freestyle Reining. Elton John — a costumed Sharee Schwartzenberger, driving bridleless — took first place, adopted by Dan James because the Evening King from the hit collection “Recreation of Thrones, and Sharee’s father, Steve Schwartzenberger, took third as a cowboy, plain and easy.

Two hours earlier than her successful journey, 32-year-old Sharee Schwartzenberger was on her knees, slathering her horse’s tail with sparkles.

“When you’re Elton John, you glitter,” she stated.

She’s been driving within the freestyle reining occasion on the inventory present since 1999, when she was 11. Her father and some others launched the competitors in 1996 and hoped then that the artistic, off-beat occasion would introduce new individuals to the game of reining.

“The biggest thing was it was different,” Steve Schwartzenberger stated. “It had a lot of crowd appeal. Most horse events are a little boring, to sit there and watch run after run after run. This helped showcase our horses, and people who didn’t know anything about the horses could watch and get a charge out of it.”

The 65-year-old veteran competitor saddled up as soon as once more after a number of years off. He returned this 12 months to the occasion he received 4 instances, together with nearly the entire earlier champions to mark the 25th anniversary.

“Once I got started working on it, I got fired up again,” he informed the gang at four,700-seat Cinch Enviornment, the place empty seats have been arduous to identify Sunday.

The sector wasn’t as full the primary couple of years, stated Marvin Witt, an occasion founder and who retired as vice chairman of operations for the inventory present in 2014. Again then, the invitational just about took any rider it may get.

“I twisted their arms to ride 25 years ago,” Witt chuckled.

However now, the invitational is likely one of the best and prestigious freestyle reining occasions within the nation.

“That place gets to rocking,” Steve Schwartzenberger stated. “And you turn out the lights and put a spotlight on and it’s pretty darn exciting. Even for me doing it (so long), it gets you pumped up.”

Fog machines belched white clouds into the world earlier than Sharee Schwartzenberger’s journey; she emerged in a glittery orange jumpsuit, sporting orange sun shades with vivid wings strapped to her again.

The wings misplaced a number of feathers as she nailed her routine, regardless of a bit hassle seeing via the fog, which settled in the midst of the world.

“When I was going through the middle, I couldn’t see where the judges were,” she stated with amusing.

The competitors wasn’t all the time such a manufacturing. Within the early years, there is perhaps a highlight and never a lot else, she stated. This 12 months’s routine was a late change — Sharee landed on the track and picked out a dressing up only a week-and-a-half in the past. The wings arrived within the mail Saturday and have been nonetheless being assembled Sunday morning.

However after ending in second place 4 instances through the years, securing a win appeared like a close to unattainable job and Sharee simply needed to have enjoyable and entertain the gang.

That crowd cheered and applauded each maneuver, rewarding the shows of horsemanship and talent.

Generally, when Steve Schwartzenberger is out and about in Longmont — the place he, Sharee and the household run Schwartzenberger Equine — somebody will strategy him to ask why he hasn’t been competing, or to reminisce about previous 12 months’s freestyle reining competitors.

For Steve Schwartzenberger, these moments present that the occasion has achieved what he and the opposite founders had hoped for greater than 20 years in the past — it’s introduced reining to a wider viewers, and to new generations.

Twenty 5 years in the past, he received the primary competitors. And Sunday, he watched his daughter win.