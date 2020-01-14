Ari Lennox – “Bussit” & amp; EARTHGANG – “Still Up” (Feat. Reason)

In any given 12 months, there’s a handful of releases from J. Cole’s Dreamville label. After a very busy 2018, the label didn't decelerate an excessive amount of final 12 months – along with the Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation, there was Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Child and EARTHGANG's Mirrorland . And now the label is kicking off 2020 with a brand new launch, that includes the return of each Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG.

Tonight, the label dropped a “single pack” titled 1 / 16 . It includes a tune referred to as “Bussit” from Ari Lennox, and one other referred to as “Still Up” from EARTHGANG. “Still Up” additionally options Motive (who's on TDE, not Dreamville).

The pairing serves as a stable little victory lap for 2 artists that launched well-liked albums final 12 months. Perhaps there’ll be extra releases likes this from Dreamville in 2020, however both manner it could actually’t be the final we hear from them this 12 months. Within the meantime, try “Still Up” and “Bussit” under.

1 / 16 is out now.