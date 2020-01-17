Ariana Grande Claps Back At Critics Who Say She’s Been Wearing The Same Two Outfits ‘For Years’

Ariana Grande is the queen of ponytails, thigh-high boots, and outsized sweatshirts… and what about it?!

We’re paraphrasing however that’s mainly what the 7 Rings songstress needed to say in response to critics who slammed her repetitive outfit selections on social media this week. Apparently, after a couple of years within the biz, some individuals are nonetheless actually bothered by the pop star’s signature look!

Issues acquired significantly heated on Wednesday on Twitter when one fan wrote:

“She’s been carrying the identical boots/lengthy shirt Combo for years….. we want the insta baddie

Ari def had her defenders, as a fan instantly shot again:

“I actually don’t need her to appear to be each different I Can’t Consider It’s Not Kylie”

Oh, do a ton of younger ladies on Instagram attempt to appear to be Kylie Jenner, we hadn’t observed…

However the disgruntled critic wasn’t having any of it, arguing:

“she could easily stand out without wearing the same 2 outfits luv”

Pictures Fired!

Ari was fast to hop into the dialog to defend herself, her artwork, and her distaste for taking photographs. In full, her clap again reads:

“thank god i’m a singer then 😭 gimmeee a break i don’t like having my picture taken, i escape the paparazzi nearly each time i by no means put up photographs that aren’t on stage however s**t i promise i’ve cute ass garments 🥺 cuter than this f***in sweet jacket i-“

Nicely, she makes an excellent level!

Have you ever guys checked out Ari’s IG feed these days? It is filled with stage photographs and scores of black-and-white filtered photographs that constantly match the aesthetic she described. It’s her factor!

Plus, y’all bear in mind when Grande put out that daring set of images guidelines forward of her Sweetener world tour final 12 months, which granted her in-house firm GrandAriTour, Inc. the rights to personal and distribute any photos to publications so long as they’re accredited? And who can neglect when she was accused of diva-like habits for requesting to be captured from her left profile solely? Yeah… she’s all the time been specific on this division.

Nevertheless, one other Arianator chimed in to say the singer’s fanbase simply needs the very best for her and desperately want to see her swap issues up a bit!

To which, Pete Davidson‘s ex-fiancée replied:

“PERIODDDDD 😭😭 i already know but in addition i’m by no means even seen like ever, i promise i look cute over right here in my very own world. i haven’t even been capable of placed on a pair of f***in boots these days due to the traumatic picture i’ve in my head of those uh …. tik tok “performers”

Hmm. So, is that this why we aren’t handled with a glimpse of these recent outfits she supposedly rocks behind closed doorways? As a result of it’ll give TikTok performers extra materials to emulate her with?? Nicely, that’s a technique to have a look at it.

Both means, we greatest get used to this as a result of it doesn’t sound just like the artist will change her methods anytime quickly.

Final 12 months, her longtime stylist Regulation Roach informed Individuals his shopper’s look is “iconic” and performs an enormous half in shaping her public picture — even when it’s a bit of stale for some.

“This is the DNA of the Ariana look. She’s made these elements iconic.”

Right here’s a query for our fashion-savvy Perezcious readers: what type change would YOU prefer to see from Ariana? Ought to she keep on model? Ought to she simply put on what’s snug for her?? Sound OFF along with your ideas within the remark part (under)…