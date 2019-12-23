Merry Christmas to the Queen of Christmas!

Mariah Carey‘s All I Need For Christmas Is You has made a couple of milestone this yr: not solely is it the unstoppable vacation anthem’s 25th anniversary, the monitor lately topped the Billboard Scorching 100 chart for the primary time since its 1994 launch!

Naturally, this requires a celebration — and, as Lambs know, nobody celebrates like Mimi. The famous person singer received her mates and favourite artists from world wide to have a good time the success of her Christmas jam, and the consequence was a potluck of lip-syncing celebs!

Video: All You Need For Christmas Is Billy Eichner & Mariah On The Avenue

Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Jamie Foxx, Jenna Dewan, Kerry Washington, Heidi Klum, Jojo Siwa, Diplo, Millie Bobby Brown, Probability The Rapper, Andy Cohen, Tyler Perry, Normani, Olivia Newton John, Billy Eichner, Bryan Tanaka (!?), and John Travolta had been among the many celebs who took the time to honor the Christmas Kween.

Ch-ch-check out the video (beneath) to see who else wished Mariah a Merry Christmas!