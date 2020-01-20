News

Arickaree/Woodlin wastes King’s double-double in 46-31 loss to Stratton/Liberty

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

Arickaree/Woodlin couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 46-31 on Thursday.

Arickaree/Woodlin was lead in scoring by Joslyn King who put up 12 factors, whereas additionally recording 13 rebounds and two assists. Ashlynn Wright had a notable night time, recording 11 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Stratton/Liberty internet hosting Fleming and Arickaree/Woodlin taking up Genoa-Hugo/Karval.

Stratton/Liberty has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit at the moment

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment