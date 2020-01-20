Arickaree/Woodlin wastes King’s double-double in 46-31 loss to Stratton/Liberty

Arickaree/Woodlin couldn’t sustain with Holly, fall 46-31 on Thursday.

Arickaree/Woodlin was lead in scoring by Joslyn King who put up 12 factors, whereas additionally recording 13 rebounds and two assists. Ashlynn Wright had a notable night time, recording 11 factors.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Stratton/Liberty internet hosting Fleming and Arickaree/Woodlin taking up Genoa-Hugo/Karval.

Stratton/Liberty has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



