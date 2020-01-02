Ariel Winter rings in 2020 in thong bikini

Ariel Winter rang within the New 12 months with an Instagram video of herself displaying off her well-known derriere.

“2020 #happynewyear,” the 21-year-old Fashionable Household star captioned the publish of her frolicking in a barely there bikini backside.

In October, Winter spoke to Ladies’s Well being about switching her antidepressant medicines and kick-starting her dedication to getting extra bodily match.

“Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results,” she revealed. “I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine.”

Altering her meds, she added, helped her begin “feeling better about myself mentally.”

Dropping pounds, she continued, “was helpful because it made me feel like I wasn’t just stuck.”

Winter entered the vacation season with a brand new boyfriend by her aspect after breaking apart with Levi Meaden.

In accordance with E! Information, Winter and fellow actor Luke Benwald had been noticed round Los Angeles final month, together with a romantic dinner at hip restaurant Delilah in West Hollywood.