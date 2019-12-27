Arise, Sir Iain Duncan Smith: Former Conservative leader receives knighthood

By Mario Ledwith for the Every day Mail

Former Tory Celebration chief Iain Duncan Smith – the self-declared ‘quiet man’ of politics – receives a knighthood.

A former lieutenant within the Scots Guards, he was work and pensions secretary below David Cameron from 2010 to 2016 and based the Centre for Social Justice.

He has been considered the ‘architect’ of common credit score.

Sir Iain, pictured, joined the Conservative Celebration in 1981 and succeeded William Hague as chief in 2001.

In 2002, throughout a tough time in his management, he famously declared: ‘Do not underestimate the determination of the quiet man.’ The next yr, on the get together convention, he stated: ‘The quiet man is here to stay and he’s turning up the amount.’

He chaired Boris Johnson’s profitable Tory management marketing campaign.