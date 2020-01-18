Arizona keeps CU Buffs winless at McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz.–The Colorado Buffaloes ended one prolonged street shedding streak Thursday at Arizona State. They should wait till subsequent season for an additional probability at ending one at Arizona.

The 20th-ranked Buffs loved a stable begin Saturday afternoon at Arizona however that was nearly the one factor that went proper for CU in one other irritating efficiency on the McKale Heart, because the Wildcats took management with a dominant first-half run and by no means regarded again whereas handing the Buffs a 75-54 defeat.

The loss dropped CU to Zero-Eight on the McKale Heart since becoming a member of the Pac-12 Convention, and it was the Buffs’ ninth loss in a row general at Arizona.

CU led 10-5 within the early phases earlier than Arizona caught hearth, scoring 9 consecutive factors in what grew to become a 24-5 run by the Wildcats. Arizona led 34-23 at halftime and steadily prolonged the lead all through the second half.

After surrendering 17 offensive rebounds towards a weak-rebounding Arizona State crew in a win Thursday, the Buffs allowed Arizona to seize 13 offensive rebounds that changed into 13 second-chance factors for the Wildcats. Total, Arizona outrebounded the Buffs 39-25.

McKinley Wright paced the Buffs with 15 factors and 5 assists, whereas D’Shawn Schwartz added 12 factors.

Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54



COLORADO (14-Four, Three-2 Pac-12 )



Wright 5-11 2-2 15, Schwartz Four-Eight 2-Four 12, Bey 2-Four 5-7 9, Siewert Three-Eight 2-Four Eight, Battey Zero-2 Zero-Zero Zero, Daniels Zero-Three Zero-Zero Zero, Kountz 1-Four Zero-Zero 2, Gatling Zero-5 Zero-Zero Zero, Walton 1-2 Zero-Zero 2, Parquet 2-2 Zero-Zero 6, Strating Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 18-49 11-17 54.es



ARIZONA (13-5, Three-2)Nnaji Four-10 Three-Four 12, Mannion Four-11 Four-5 12, Smith Four-9 2-2 13, Inexperienced 6-13 1-2 13, Lee Three-5 Zero-Zero 6, Hazzard Three-6 Zero-Zero 9, Gettings 1-1 Zero-Zero Three, Baker Three-Four Zero-Zero 7, Koloko Zero-Zero Zero-Zero Zero. Totals 28-59 10-13 75.



Halftime — Arizona 34-23. Three-point targets — Colorado 7-23 (Wright Three-6, Parquet 2-2, Schwartz 2-5, Daniels Zero-1, Kountz Zero-1, Gatling Zero-Four, Siewert Zero-Four), Arizona 9-22 (Hazzard Three-6, Smith Three-7, Gettings 1-1, Nnaji 1-1, Baker 1-2, Inexperienced Zero-2, Mannion Zero-Three). Rebounds — Colorado 18 (Siewert 7), Arizona 35 (Nnaji 12). Assists — Colorado 9 (Wright 5), Arizona 13 (Mannion 6). Whole fouls — Colorado 14, Arizona 15.