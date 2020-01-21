Arizona mom, 43, disappears during a catamaran tour off the coast of a tiny Belize island

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 13:28 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:18 EST, 21 January 2020

Alison MacKenzie, 43, had been on an in a single day tour with Raggamuffin Catamaran tour that left on January 17th to Rendezvous Caye. She was reported lacking on Saturday

Authorities in Belize are trying to find an Arizona mom who vanished over the weekend whereas out on an tour along with her boyfriend.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, had been on an in a single day tour with Raggamuffin Catamaran tour that left on January 17th to Rendezvous Caye. The tour was to be for 2 nights and three days.

Her household shared on Fb that she disappeared from the small island – that’s lower than an acre – on early Saturday morning.

The lady’s boyfriend has been recognized as 58-year-old Paige Rote. The pair had come to Belize in December and supposed to remain till Could 2020, in line with 7 Information Belize.

‘They arrived on the island on Friday and had been camped in tents and he or she was final seen strolling across the island round 10 pm,’ Sr Supt. Hilberto Romero of the NCIB shared.

‘On Saturday round 6am Paige Roth reported that when he awoke he couldn’t discover his girlfriend and he made this report back to the boat captain who then carried out a search of the island and he or she was not discovered. Data is that she was consuming on Friday evening.’

Scroll down for video

Her household shared on Fb that she disappeared from the small island – that’s lower than an acre. Her boyfriend reported her lacking

The lady’s boyfriend has been recognized as 58-year-old Paige Rote. The pair had come to Belize in December and supposed to remain till Could 2020. The couple (entrance heart) pictured with buddies in Belize in December

Cherie MacKenzie – the lady’s mom – shared on Fb that the Belize Police, the American Embassy and the tour firm employee had been all working with the household to provide them info pertaining to what occurred.

Rote took to his personal Fb to supply perception as to what occurred to Alison and shared that the Coast Guard was additionally on the lookout for the mom. He additionally provided that the lady was misplaced at sea.

Rote took to his personal Fb to supply perception as to what occurred to Alison and shared that the Coast Guard was additionally on the lookout for the mom. He additionally provided that the lady was misplaced at sea

‘The strongest conclusion this far is that she might have went within the water and swept away, or slupped into the ocean off the ocean wall throughout the evening taking a midnight stroll’ he mentioned in a Fb message.

He continued: ‘The island may be very small, barely over an acre (and) we scoured for any foul play and did a ship search as properly in naval grid trend.’

In an announcement to Breaking Belize Information, Raggamuffin Excursions shared that’s was ‘cooperating totally with legislation enforcement officers’ within the investigation.

‘We’ve got given the Belize Police Division complete particulars of all passengers and met with our crew,’ the tour group added of their assertion. ‘We’re conscious that in depth interviews have been carried out by the Police at Rendezvous Caye and in Caye Caulker.’

‘We guarantee them that we are going to proceed to do all in our energy to help legislation enforcement of their investigation into her disappearance.

Alison’s mom shared that her daughter’s disappearance has vastly impacted the entire household.

‘My entire household is past devastated, it simply does not appear actual’ Cherie concluded in her Fb put up. ‘Her 2 daughters are previous being consoled. They’ve misplaced their Mom and greatest buddy.’

Alison’s mom shared that her daughter’s disappearance has vastly impacted the entire household