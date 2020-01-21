January 21, 2020 | eight:04am

An Arizona mom-of-two vanished over the weekend whereas on trip along with her boyfriend in Belize, in accordance with new reviews.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, of Prescott, was on a catamaran tour off the coast of the Central American nation when she disappeared early Saturday morning, The Day by day Courier reported.

MacKenzie and her boyfriend Paige Rote, 58, together with the remainder of their tour group, camped in a single day Friday on a small island referred to as Rendezvous Caye, in accordance with BreakingBelizeNews.com.

However when Rote awoke round 6 a.m. Saturday, his girlfriend was nowhere to be discovered.

Alison MacKenzie

“They’re doing searches,” Alison’s mom Cherie MacKenzie advised the Courier Monday. “So far, they haven’t come up with anything. We’re afraid she somehow ended up in the ocean and is gone.”

The couple was a part of a three-day, two-night tour with Raggamuffin Excursions Restricted. The corporate advised BreakingBelizeNews.com that it’s deeply distressed and anxious about Alison’s whereabouts, and has been in contact along with her household.

“Raggamuffin Tours limited is cooperating fully with law enforcement officers in their investigation into this incident,” the corporate mentioned. “We have given the Belize Police Department comprehensive details of all passengers and met with our crew. We are aware that extensive interviews have been conducted by the police at Rendezvous Caye and in Caye Caulker.”

The USA Embassy is aiding within the investigation, the Courier reported. The Prescott Police Division is unable to assist as a result of the incident seems to be contained to Belize, Sgt. Gary Novak with the Prescott Police Division advised the outlet.

“We are trying to find the people that were on the catamaran tour boat with her,” Cherie MacKenzie posted to Fb. “We have no idea where in the world they may live. But we are praying if enough people send this around, someone who knows something will contact me.”

Alison, a Prescott resident since 1998, has two grown kids.

“My whole family is beyond devastated, it just doesn’t seem real,” Cherie wrote. “Her two daughters are past being consoled. They have lost their mother and best friend. I want her home with us, no matter how she may be found. I want my daughter back.”