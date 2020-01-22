January 22, 2020 | 1:41am

After allegedly killing her three kids Monday, Rachel Henry “placed all of the children in a position on the living room couch as if they were taking a nap,” in accordance with courtroom paperwork launched Tuesday night.

Earlier, the Arizona mom reportedly sang to every of them as she suffocated them — even to the Three-year-old son who yelled “No!” because the mom killed his 1-year sister, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported.

Henry, 22, who was charged with three counts of first-degree homicide, first positioned her hand over her 1-year-old daughter’s mouth till she stopped respiration, Phoenix police mentioned, in accordance with the station.

“Rachel knew she killed the 1-year-old female when she stopped kicking,” a Phoenix police officer wrote, in accordance with The Arizona Republic.

Whereas she was killing the 1-year-old, her Three-year-old son screamed and hit her to attempt to cease her, FOX 10 reported.

She left the child’s physique in a again bed room and chased the Three-year-old till her aunt and the kids’s father got here to the home. They performed with the kids for a bit and Henry took the Three-year-old into the bed room below the pretense of fixing his underwear, The Republic reported.

She allegedly positioned the boy on the ground, straddled him and smothered him along with her arms till he stopped struggling.

“Rachel described singing to the 3-year-old as he scratched her chest and pinched her,” the police report mentioned, in accordance with The Republic.

She then reportedly fed the 7-month-old, waited till she fell asleep and smothered her whereas her family waited within the different room.

Authorities responded to a 911 name on the dwelling that night and tried unsuccessfully to revive the kids.

Members of the family mentioned Henry has a historical past of methamphetamine use and had been appearing “strangely” recently.

Henry reportedly admitted to the killings after she was taken into custody.

Police haven’t but recognized a motive.