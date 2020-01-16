January 16, 2020 | 1:42am

An Arizona senior residing group is forcing out two residents for taking of their orphaned grandson as a consequence of age restrictions.

Fifteen-year-old Collin Clabaugh’s mom died at a California hospital in 2018. Two weeks later, his father took his personal life, in keeping with the boy’s grandmother Melodie Passmore. The boy then moved in together with his grandparents in Prescott, about 100 miles north of Phoenix.

In December, the household obtained a letter from attorneys for the Gardens at Willow Creek householders affiliation informing them the group’s 19-and-up age restrictions should be adopted. The household has till June to both transfer or discover one other dwelling for his or her grandson.

“It’s amazing how one rule is more important than one person’s life,” Passmore instructed ABC 15.

Clabaugh stated his grandparents helped him by his grief and he doesn’t wish to reside anyplace else.

“It just seems so heartless that even though we’ve explained our whole situation, it has to be the rule that dictates everything,” he stated.

The Passmores, who’re of their 70s, moved into the senior residing group 4 years in the past. They plan to fulfill with an actual property agent however transferring once more will probably be tough, Passmore stated.

“I cry every day,” Passmore instructed AZ Household. “I try not to cry in front of him because I want him to be happy.”

In a press release, an legal professional for the householders affiliation stated, “The board appreciates the difficulty of these circumstances but must balance the interests of all parties involved. The Passmores, and all other owners who purchased property in an age-restricted community expecting the age restrictions to be followed.”

“Community associations that fail to enforce their residency age restrictions leave themselves open to legal claims from other residents and could even endanger the ability of the association to remain an age-restricted community,” the assertion continued.

Whereas some residents have voiced their help of Clabaugh residing there, board members stated they’ve additionally obtained complaints. Attorneys say forcing the teenager to depart is authorized below the Housing for Older Individuals Act.

The Related Press contributed to this report.