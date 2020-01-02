Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora’s kissing pic trolled with Salman Khan – Vivek Oberoi jibes

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika AroraInstagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been going robust of their relationship. It’s fairly evident from their public outings and PDA on social media. The lovebirds are at the moment holidaying in Goa whereby they ringed the New 12 months’s eve together with Malaika’s members of the family. And but once more, Arjun and Malaika grabbed many eyeballs when the latter posted a comfortable image with Arjun which turned out to be a digital nightmare for the couple.

Trolls have been attacking Malaika and Arjun ever since stories of their affair had surfaced within the trade. And this time too, the trolls did not let the couple breath a contemporary air throughout their romantic getaway. The second Malaika uploaded the image whereby she was seen planting a kiss of affection on Arjun Kapoor’s cheek, folks went berserk saying nasty issues in regards to the couple.

From dubbing Arjun-Malaika’s pair as son and mom, to taking jibes at Arjun reminding him of how Vivek Oberoi misplaced his profession for messing up with Salman Khan and his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, trolls have been seen having a subject day within the remark part.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora with members of the familyInstagram

One person commented: “@arjunkapoor you didn’t learn a thing from vivek oberoi career right” hinting at how Salman destroyed Vivek’s profession previously. One other unkind submit learn: “Divorce ki wajah” referring to Malaika’s divorce with Arbaaz. “It’s son, star, light,” went one cheeky remark. Nonetheless one other person wrote: “Bacha with aunty”.

Malaika and Arjun, nonetheless, remained unperturbed by the unfavorable feedback and continued to make recollections collectively which hopefully would stay for a lifetime.

Breaking the shackles of the society, Malaika and Arjun have been exploring their relationship and spending high quality time to know extra about one another. Malaika’s son Arhaan has additionally accepted Arjun into his mom’s life and is commonly seen bonding with Arjun throughout their outings.

Arbaaz Khan, who additionally discovered love once more in Giorgia Andriani after his divorce with Malaika in 2017, just lately opened up about not preventing it out for his son Arhaan’s custody.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan

Whereas Malaika was given the custody of their baby – Arhaan – after they separated, Arbaaz Khan revealed that he by no means meant to combat the custody any manner as he knew a mom must be there for a child throughout that age. Nonetheless, now that Arhaan can be turning 18 quickly, Arbaaz feels he’ll make up his thoughts.

Earlier, Malaika had spilled the beans on how their son, Arhaan, accepted the entire thing. Malaika had mentioned that with time her son has turn into way more accepting and flourishing. And never simply that, she added that Arhaan can see the distinction within the two of them and the way joyful they each look now.