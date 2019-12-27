Armed Forces Driven By “Insaniyat” And “Sharafat”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Military Chief Bipin Rawat terror teams are usually not answerable to worldwide legislation

New Delhi:

A day after sparking an argument by condemning “leaders who lead the masses in arson and violence” over the Citizenship Modification Act, outgoing Chief of Military Employees Normal Bipin Rawat at the moment termed the Indian armed forces as an “extremely secular” entity pushed by the ideas of insaniyat (humanity) and sharafat (decency).

Addressing senior officers of the Nationwide Human Rights Fee on “Preserving human rights in times of war and prisoners of war” on the Manav Adhikar Bhawan in Delhi, Normal Rawat stated Indian army personnel have the utmost respect for worldwide human rights legal guidelines.

“We not only ensure the protection of the human rights of our own people but also that of our adversaries. We deal with prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Convention,” information company IANS quoted him as saying.

The Military chief stated that in contrast to armed forces internationally, terror teams are usually not answerable to worldwide legislation. “We have to counter-terrorism and anti-insurgency operations by identifying and alienating insurgents without causing collateral damage. This can be done only by winning the people’s hearts, which becomes very challenging and difficult,” he added.

Normal Rawat stated human rights cell created by the military headquarters in 1993 was now being upgraded to the extent of a directorate headed by an Further Director Normal. “It will also have police personnel to address complaints of human rights violations against armed forces and facilitate related enquiries.”

A court docket of inquiry is held after each anti-terror operation and related data are additionally maintained to make sure transparency, the Military chief stated.

On Thursday, Normal Rawat had accused sure “leaders” of instigating protesters to bask in violence amid protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act, which expedites citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “Leadership is all about leading. When you move forward, everybody follows…But leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing with a large number of students,” he stated.

Opposition politicians responded by accusing the Military chief – who is because of retire on December 31 – of interfering in a civilian matter. “Leadership also means knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution you head,” Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated.

Congress chief Digvijaya Singh additionally focused the Military chief, asking if he would not agree that individuals who enable their followers to take part within the “genocide of communal violence” are usually not leaders both.

(With inputs from IANS)