Denver’s coroner on Thursday recognized the armed man shot and killed by Denver police in Aurora.

Nico Descheenie died of a number of gunshot wounds after police stopped him about 6:05 p.m. for driving a stolen car at Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue. The way of loss of life was dominated a murder, the coroner wrote.

Police beforehand mentioned Descheenie was armed and alone within the car. Authorities didn’t say whether or not he shot at officers or brandished his weapon.

Two individuals have been shot and killed by police in Colorado this 12 months.