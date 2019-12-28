Armed officers swoop on father for sending £150 to his son who fought against jihadis

The daddy of a British man who fought in opposition to Islamic State in Syria has been arrested by armed police for sending his son £150.

Paul Newey, 49, is accused of funding terrorism, despite the fact that his 27-year-old son Dan’s Kurdish-led navy unit was backed by Britain and skilled by the SAS. After the defeat of ISIS, the Kurdish items have now discovered themselves in battle with Turkish forces.

‘ISIS fighters get to come back dwelling and settle again down no downside,’ Mr Newey stated final night time. ‘But my son and me are handled like terrorists. The UK has acquired its priorities all mistaken.’

Entrance line: Dan Newey with a YPG comrade in 2017. His Kurdish-led navy unit was backed by Britain and skilled by the SAS

In an unique interview, Mr Newey, a mechanical engineer who’s recovering from abdomen most cancers, revealed how:

Eleven anti-terrorism officers burst into his dwelling after an early morning raid as he slept;

He spent 36 hours in a top-security police station in a cell that’s usually used for terrorism suspects;

He believes his son ‘risked his life for a noble trigger’ preventing with British troops however now fears being locked up if he comes dwelling.

Dan Newey, who had no earlier navy expertise, gave up his job as an insurance coverage salesman in 2017 to hitch the YPG, a Kurdish-led military primarily based in Syria which, on the time, was main the worldwide navy coalition in opposition to the specter of ISIS.

A 12 months later, he returned to Britain and was placed on a Dwelling Workplace watchlist. However two months in the past he went again to combat with the YPG for a second time.

Britain’s backing for the organisation – and the efforts of its UK volunteers – helped to convey down ISIS’s murderous caliphate.

Nonetheless, a latest chain of worldwide political occasions implies that Dan and different British YPG volunteers are actually preventing not in opposition to ISIS however in opposition to Turkey which stays an ally of the UK and a member of the Nato defence alliance.

Talking of his arrest at his flat in Solihull, West Midlands, earlier this month, Mr Newey, who requires fixed medicine, stated: ‘I used to be asleep once I heard this frantic banging on the entrance door and continuous buzzing on the intercom.

Paul Newey, 49, is accused of funding terrorism for sending his son £150 and was arrested at his flat in Solihull

‘Then they got here in mob-handed, seven armed officers and a four-man search crew.

‘Naturally I puzzled what the hell was happening. They stated they had been nicking me for supporting terrorism, which was information to me.

‘I knew Dan was within the YPG, which is not a terrorist group.’

Though the YPG isn’t a prescribed organisation in Britain, One other Kurdish group, the PKK, is designated as a terrorist group within the UK. Mr Newey claimed his son had nothing to do with it.

‘I instructed the police that my son fought on the identical facet as British troops in opposition to ISIS. And I instructed them I would despatched him cash, as a result of I’ve acquired nothing to cover.

‘It is not Dan’s fault or mine that Turkey is now illegally occupying areas of northern Syria the place Kurdish communities have lived for generations,’ he added.

‘Dan’s simply there defending fellow YPG volunteers and harmless civilians from ethnic cleaning.’

The Turkish invasion of northern Syria in October adopted US President Donald Trump’s determination to withdraw his troops from the battle zone.

Through the controversial offensive, codenamed Operation Peace Spring, Turkey captured nearly 2,000 sq. miles of Kurdish territory in northern Syria, despite the fact that the militarily weaker YPG forces did their finest to thwart their progress.

Dan’s brother Sam Newey, 18, and cousin Joe Newey, 19, a politics pupil, have additionally been contacted by police about their on-line communications with the YPG volunteer. Sam’s telephone was confiscated through the raid on his father’s flat and he was questioned for 13 hours.

The Turkish invasion of northern Syria in October adopted US President Donald Trump’s determination to withdraw his troops from the battle zone

Responding to his father’s remedy and the approaches by police to different members of his household, Dan Newey stated by cell phone: ‘My actions within the YPG are mine alone however as a result of they can not get me over right here, they are going after my household.

‘It’s a actually harmful precedent. That is the primary tried prosecution of the household of a YPG volunteer and I concern it will not be the final.’

After police searched Dan’s father Paul’s flat, they drove him to Coventry the place he was held for 36 hours and questioned about cash he wired to Dan whereas he was in Spain en path to Syria.

Mr Newey stated: ‘I used to be in a cell which they normally use to carry terror suspects so it is actually tight safety, cameras all over the place, they usually test on you each 20 minutes simply to see you are not hiding behind the door.

‘So you possibly can overlook about getting any sleep. That is not going to occur. And I wanted to see a physician each few hours due to my situation, so it was actually disagreeable. I’ve had my oesophagus eliminated and I nonetheless want day by day medicine.’

He added: ‘They discovered some messages on my telephone and hauled me out for questioning.

‘Dan had described how his YPG unit had ambushed Turkish troops who had been laying mines close to a village in northern Syria. Dan had stated how they’d shot useless two enemy troopers, Turks, and brought their pistols as souvenirs. The police stated to me that these messages proved Dan has been concerned in terrorism, however he wasn’t.

‘He belongs to the YPG which is not a terrorist unit, and he is in Syria not Turkey.

‘He is been defending Kurdish and Syrian communities in opposition to the Turks who’ve invaded, and that is what I stated when the police interviewed me.’

Requested how he felt when his son instructed him that he had shot the troopers, Mr Newey conceded: ‘It was fairly stunning. I am not celebrating their deaths and neither is Dan.

‘I haven’t got any rein over a 27-year-old lad and the conditions he finds himself in.

‘He is aware of he may die on the market, however on this event, because it was described within the messages, he was defending civilians who may have been blown up by these mines which the Turkish troops had been getting ready.’

Mr Newey is because of return to the identical police station on January eight when he’ll be taught whether or not he will likely be charged with funding terrorism.

His ordeal got here every week after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Nato summit in London and demanded the UK withdrew its help for the YPG.

The proof in opposition to Mr Newey centres on two funds of £100 and £50 made to his son in early November.

He stated: ‘Dan all the time used to say to me that he was going again. It was a little bit of a joke between us. He used to say it day-after-day however he by no means went anyplace, simply to work and again and to see his girlfriend.

‘So I by no means thought he would really return.

‘However when the US pulled out and the Turks rolled into northern Syria he began getting telephone calls from his YPG mates describing what was taking place. He felt he had to return to assist them.

‘So with out telling me he simply left one Sunday morning. I feel he drove from the UK to Spain. When he was there, he rang me saying his final week’s wages hadn’t been paid so may I lend him cash. So I did. He was in Barcelona on the time.

‘The second cost reached him when he was in Doha, apparently, that is what the police instructed me,’ he went on.

‘The police will need to have been monitoring his checking account as a result of it was frozen shortly afterwards.

‘Dan is afraid to come back dwelling as a result of he fears he’ll be locked up. He needs to be handled like a hero. He labored with the SAS dealing with ISIS prisoners out in Syria and has seen plenty of frontline motion in opposition to the jihadis.

‘He is risked his life for a noble trigger which the world supported. However abruptly every little thing has modified. He is lauded one minute and vilified the subsequent, all due to Turkey’s say so.

‘And now they are going after the households?

‘The UK has acquired its priorities all mistaken. This would not occur within the US. There, the American YPG volunteers are heralded once they come dwelling.’

Eight Britons have died preventing for the YPG, together with Anna Campbell, 26, who was killed by an air strike in March 2018 whereas making an attempt to evacuate civilians from the besieged Syrian metropolis of Afrin. Educated on the £10,000-a-year St Mary’s Corridor ladies’ college in Brighton, her father is a composer and late mom was an anti-war activist.

Funding terrorism carries a most sentence of 14 years, however shorter sentenced have been handed down for small sums of cash transferred from relations to kinfolk in Syria.

In an announcement, West Midlands Police stated: ‘A 49-year-old man, who was arrested on December 11 in Solihull on suspicion of funding/supporting terrorism, has been bailed pending additional enquiries.’

Britons who joined the battle in opposition to barbarism

Dozens of British nationals, together with former public schoolboys and ex-soldiers, flocked to hitch the Kurdish Folks’s Safety Models (YPG) in Syria after ISIS declared its so-called caliphate in 2014.

Seven males and one girl from the UK died within the preventing – a few of it alongside British Particular Forces – that helped to crush the terrorist group answerable for massacres and barbarism.

The YPG isn’t a proscribed organisation within the British authorities’s checklist of banned terrorist teams, but lots of those that returned to the UK have been arrested over alleged terrorism offences.

Costs have been uncommon however earlier this 12 months Aidan James, 29, from Formby, Merseyside, was jailed for 4 years for preventing alongside the YPG. Daniel Burke, 32, from Wythenshawe, Manchester, is because of go on trial in January, charged with terror offences linked to the YPG.

Daniel Burke, 32, from Wythenshawe, Manchester, is because of go on trial in January, charged with terror offences linked to the YPG

To defeat ISIS, Britain and America shaped a navy alliance with the YPG whose fighters, working beneath the title of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), fought most of the bloodiest battles. Particularly, the SDF had Western aerial firepower and the help of Particular Forces experience.

Nonetheless, the YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Employees’ Occasion (PKK), a militant group preventing to create a separate homeland in south-eastern Turkey. It’s banned as a terrorist group by the UK.

Turkey has designated each the PKK and the YPG as terrorist teams and has been heaping strain on its Nato allies to ban the YPG.

At a Nato summit in London earlier this month, Turkey’s hardline president, Tayyep Erdogan, threatened to dam Nato’s proposal to bolster its Baltic defence if members failed to take action.

When US President Donald Trump introduced the withdrawal of US Particular Forces from Syria in October, Turkey launched a large navy raid in opposition to the YPG alongside the Syrian border.

It stated that it needed to create a buffer zone, however was accused of bombing civilians and of committing human rights violations

