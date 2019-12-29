News

Armed police swamp residential street as man is 'injured in a stabbing' 

December 29, 2019
  • A number of police automobiles and ambulances are on the scene in Stockton-on-Tees 
  • A forensic tent has additionally been put up and dozens of officers are inspecting space 
  • A number of officers have been seen inspecting a white van with its home windows smashed 

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Armed police swamped a street in Stockton-on-Tees this afternoon amid experiences a person had been injured in a stabbing. 

A number of police automobiles and ambulances are at present parked on Parliament Avenue, which has been sealed off behind a cordon. 

A blue forensic tent has additionally been put up and dozens of officers are inspecting the world for proof. 

A police spokesman confirmed to Teeside Dwell that they have been referred to as to the street at 1.24pm, however didn’t give any extra data. 

A number of officers have been seen inspecting a white van with its home windows smashed. 

The North East Ambulance Service stated: ‘We have been referred to as at 1.19pm to an injured male on Parliament Avenue in Stockton.

e dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a medical care supervisor and requested help from the Nice North Air Ambulance.’ 

