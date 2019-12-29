Armed police swamp residential street as man is ‘injured in a stabbing’ 

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Printed: 11:58 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:58 EST, 29 December 2019

Armed police swamped a street in Stockton-on-Tees this afternoon amid experiences a person had been injured in a stabbing.

A number of police automobiles and ambulances are at present parked on Parliament Avenue, which has been sealed off behind a cordon.

A blue forensic tent has additionally been put up and dozens of officers are inspecting the world for proof.

A number of police automobiles and ambulances are at present parked on Parliament Avenue, which has been sealed off behind a cordon

A blue forensic tent has additionally been put up and dozens of officers are inspecting the world for proof

A police spokesman confirmed to Teeside Dwell that they have been referred to as to the street at 1.24pm, however didn’t give any extra data.

A number of officers have been seen inspecting a white van with its home windows smashed.

The North East Ambulance Service stated: ‘We have been referred to as at 1.19pm to an injured male on Parliament Avenue in Stockton.

e dispatched two double-crewed ambulances, a medical care supervisor and requested help from the Nice North Air Ambulance.’

A police spokesman stated they have been referred to as to the street at 1.24pm, however didn’t give any extra data