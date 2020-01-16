Armed police swoop on Manchester road over bomb threat – before man is arrested

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

A suspect has been arrested after armed police have been scrambled to the scene of a person claiming to own an explosive system.

Police have been referred to as at round 12.45pm on Thursday to a report of concern for the welfare of a person in Dukinfield, Higher Manchester.

Higher Manchester Police (GMP) mentioned they’ve arrested a person on suspicion of constructing a malicious communication.

A cordon is in place on Birch Lane, with bomb disposal officers attributable to make an evaluation of a suspicious package deal on the scene.

A hairdresser contained in the cordon earlier informed Manchester Night Information: ‘We now have been informed to lock the door and we aren’t allowed to exit.

‘I believe they’re looking the world. They’ve stopped automobiles coming down the highway.

‘Police have been to us and informed us to lock the door and transfer away from the window.’

A spokesman for GMP confirmed they have been attending the incident this afternoon and that bomb disposal officers have been on the scene.

In an announcement it mentioned: ‘Officers have been referred to as to a property on Birch Lane, Dukinfield at round 12.45pm this afternoon (Thursday 16 January 2020) to a report of concern for the welfare of a male claiming to own an explosive system.

‘Police have arrested a male on suspicion of constructing a malicious communication.

‘A cordon is in place on Birch Lane.

‘Bomb disposal officers are attributable to make an evaluation of a suspicious package deal on the scene.’