Armed standoff in Richmond Hill

An armed suspect is holed up in a residence following a taking pictures Friday morning at a Richmond Hill fuel station.

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle instructed reporters on the scene that pictures have been fired at a police officer trying to make a routine site visitors cease with the suspect’s automobile close to Main Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave. at round 10:30a.m.

“There was an exchange of gunfire,” stated Nicolle.

“The suspect pulled out a firearm and started to shoot at the officer and the officer did return fire. How many shots — I don’t have that information at this early stage. It is quite shocking that somebody would pull out a firearm and begin shooting in the middle of the day in a very busy crowded area.”



A broken SUV sits in a Richmond Hill fuel station following a taking pictures Friday morning

The suspect automobile then took off and the driving force entered a house the place he remained surrounded by police.

“We have Emergency Response Unit that are going to be trying to get the suspect safely into custody,” stated Nicolle.

“We have negotiators. We obviously have a helicopter. For something like this where we do have a suspect who was willing to fire shots in the middle of the day, in a very, busy area, that’s a very dangerous, concerning type of situation that requires every resource that’s available to us.”

Nicolle stated neither the officer or any witnesses have been injured, however the driver’s aspect of a Sleep Nation supply truck and a black automobile have been struck by bullets.

It’s not recognized what the situation of the suspect is and “we want to make sure to get that suspect into custody and see if he needs any medical attention,” stated Nicolle.

There have been street closures and residential evacuations underway.

“We have evacuated some the homes that were nearby that potentially could be very close (to the suspect in the house),” stated Nicolle.

“We want to see this resolved without any injuries if possible.”

The province’s Particular Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate.