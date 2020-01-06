Armstead: Saints felt they were ‘best team in the league’

‘We have to move on,’ linebacker Klein says

METAIRIE, La. — Not even two hours after the New Orleans Saints had been eradicated from the NFL playoffs sooner than anticipated for the third straight yr, upkeep employees on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome didn’t waste any time.

They started scrubbing off the phrase SAINTS from the bogus turf in each finish zones, in addition to the Saints emblem from midfield.

Why wait? Season over. On to the following factor.

That mindset will show significantly harder for Saints gamers and coaches, judging from the dissatisfied appears to be like and phrases of some gamers of their locker room at staff headquarters on Monday.

New Orleans has gained the NFC South for 3 straight years, on consecutive data of 11-5, 13-Three and 13-Three. In the long run, the Saints have two playoff wins to indicate for it. And no Tremendous Bowl appearances.

They misplaced two years in the past this week at Minnesota on the last-play “Minneapolis Miracle” TD completion.

They misplaced 51 weeks in the past on the Superdome within the NFC championship recreation, to the Los Angeles Rams, on a last-play subject purpose. In additional time.

And so they misplaced Sunday within the wild-card spherical, to the Vikings once more, on a last-play landing. In additional time.

The Saints simply might have gained all three coin-flip video games. Fittingly, on Sunday they misplaced after shedding the additional time coin flip. The Vikings selected to obtain, and promptly drove 75 yards in 9 performs for the successful landing in a 26-20 victory, with out Saints offence by no means touching the ball in OT.

To get eradicated early on the final play of a playoff recreation, for 3 straight years, hurts. Particularly contemplating the Saints’ expectations.

“It’s hard when you felt you were the best team in the league,” left deal with Terron Armstead mentioned Monday on exit day at Saints headquarters. “And we felt like that for some time now … You’ve simply acquired to place all of it collectively on the Sunday, nonetheless it comes out, to get the win.

“We had dangerous performs, they’d dangerous performs. We made performs, they made performs. However no matter it takes to get that win, we simply didn’t do sufficient.”

Linebacker A.J. Klein appeared no much less crushed.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow, three years in a row,” Klein mentioned. “However with this tradition right here, and the way in which this staff is constructed, I don’t see that there’s going to be a drop-off transferring ahead. Simply due to the standard of men we now have on this locker room.

“Each piece that we wanted to win is on this locker room — offensively, defensively and on particular groups. Sadly, we didn’t make sufficient performs to win, and on the finish of the day that’s what this recreation boils all the way down to.”

One other factor NFL soccer boils all the way down to is quarterback play. And the very fact is, Drew Brees simply hasn’t performed to his traditional sky-high regular-season normal in these three playoff losses. Particularly early on, earlier than any defence sometimes tires by the fourth quarter.

Mixed within the first halves of those three playoff defeats, Brees (a 70 % passer) accomplished 60% of his throws for one TD and three interceptions. And by video games finish, mixed, he threw six TDs towards 4 picks.

For perspective, Brees threw 4 picks in 11 video games this previous common season, and 5 in 16 video games a yr in the past.

A giant motive for his post-season dropoff has been move safety. The Vikings (twice) and Rams harassed him rather more than he’s used to. When Brees is upright, Armstead mentioned, he’s the “greatest of all time.”

“We (allowed) some pressure on him yesterday. We tried to do a little better job of protection, and protection picked up. Then he started moving the ball. He started doing his thing, dissecting.”

Klein mentioned Brees is a big a part of the successful environment that head coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis have rebuilt right here over the previous three seasons, after a mid-2010s lull.

“A lot of things go into a winning culture,” Klein mentioned. “Profitable’s contagious. When you get a style of it you don’t need it to go away, and I feel that’s what drives folks. When you’ve got these letdowns and you’ve got issues not go their approach, I imply my abdomen’s burning to get again to work once more.

“Whenever you come up quick like we now have these final three years, it’s simply motivation to maintain pushing ahead. And that’s what this staff has to do … We’ve got to maneuver on.”

Teammates anticipate Brees to maintain taking part in, at age 41

METAIRIE, La. — Would possibly Drew Brees really retire this low season?

“It’s hard to imagine, honestly,” New Orleans Saints left deal with Terron Armstead mentioned Monday in regards to the membership’s iconic quarterback.

“That’s all I’ve known, and pretty much all the city knows now, and all the team knows — is Drew Brees. He’s the face, and for great reason. He’s a leader, a champion. So that would be definitely hard to imagine, without him.”

Following the Saints’ 26-20 additional time loss Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card recreation, Brees was non-committal. He turns 41 every week from Wednesday, has simply concluded his 19th NFL season, and his newest contract expires in March.

“I’m not making any comments on (returning),” he mentioned Sunday, “other than I’ve told you guys this over the last couple of years: I’ve always just taken it one year at a time, and kind of reevaluate each off-season, and find the things I want to get better at and move on.”

Brees didn’t communicate to reporters in the course of the open-locker interval on exit day at Saints headquarters.

Armstead, a seventh-year professional, didn’t sound like he could be bending Brees’ arm within the weeks and months forward.

“You respect him as a professional. Whatever decision he makes is for himself and for his family,” Armstead mentioned. “Drew’s nice with communication. I’m fairly certain he’ll tell us earlier than he makes any choice.

“However me, I do know him, I extremely doubt that he’s executed. I feel he’ll be again for certain. I’m fairly assured of that.”

So is linebacker A.J. Klein.

“I don’t think anybody likes to envision (him leaving),” Klein mentioned. “However I do know No. 9, and he has lots of combat left in him. I don’t see him strolling away from this metropolis or from this staff.

“I feel his purpose is to win that Tremendous Bowl, similar to all people on this locker room … I feel he’s a kind of guys who’s gonna go till he will get it. And I feel he can. His physique held up this yr and he’s been taking part in nice soccer.”

