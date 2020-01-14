Army Choppers Rescue Trekkers Stranded On Frozen River In Ladakh

A gaggle of vacationers who had been stranded within the icy heights of Zanskar River in Ladakh

New Delhi:

A gaggle of vacationers who had been stranded within the icy heights of Zanskar River in Ladakh had been rescued by the Military on Tuesday. The Military mentioned a number of search and rescue groups from the “Fire and Fury Corps” had been rushed in helicopters to the Chaddar trek route within the Union Territory after getting a request for assist from the administration.

A number of troops had been mobilised from two instructions to succeed in the vacationers, who had been caught at a village alongside the Zanskar.

In a video, helicopters of the Military Aviation had been seen touchdown at a makeshift helipad at Niraq, close to the slender ridges of Zanskar, to dismount troops for the rescue operation.

An Military medical officer accompanied the rescue groups to offer support to the vacationers, officers mentioned. Medicines, emergency rations and heat clothes had been introduced within the helicopters, they mentioned.

Six vacationers who had been affected by frostbite and different sickness because of the excessive chilly had been evacuated within the helicopters to the Military’s medical facility in Leh.

Chaddar Trek is an annual winter occasion in Ladakh, in style amongst vacationers. The trek goes on the frozen Zanskar River over a interval of four-five days, with staging halts in between.