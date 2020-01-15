Army Day 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Leaders Salute Indian Army

Military Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the Military is India’s satisfaction.

New Delhi:

Military Day is well known on January 15 yearly. On today in 1949, Subject Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the primary Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military from Basic Sir Francis Butcher, who was the final British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is well known to salute the courageous troopers of the nation. On Military Day at present, the Chief of Defence Employees, Basic Bipin Rawat, Military Chief Basic MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute on the Nationwide Battle Memorial in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders from throughout the events, sports activities personalities and celebs additionally tweeted their reward in regards to the Indian Military.

“On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!” President Ram Nath Kovind stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the Military is India’s satisfaction and saluted the braveness and valour of the troopers.

“Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army,” he tweeted.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a photograph with the Indian Military personnel on his Twitter deal with.

“On Army Day today, I salute all the valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020,” Mr Singh tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi additionally prolonged needs on Military Day.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Today is #ArmyDay. On this occasion, I salute our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. Let us also remember the martyrs and give their families the strength to cope with their loss. Jai Hind!”

Basic MM Naravane additionally congratulated all ranks, households, veterans, Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity on 72nd Military Day.

“We are getting women into corps military police. Total 1,700 will be inducted in corps military police. Training of 101 women has already been started from January 6 this year,” Military Chief MM Naravane stated.

Quoting Captain R Subramanium, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir tweeted, “You have never lived until you have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!!!” – Capt R Subramanium.#Armyday”.