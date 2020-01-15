Army Day: Tendulkar, Raina Thank Army Personnel For “Selfless Services”

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Twitter to want the Indian Military personnel on Military Day, which is widely known yearly on January 15. “Wishing our Indian Army personnel and their families a happy Army Day. We thank our jawans for their selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind!,” tweeted Sachin, who holds an honorary rank of Group Captain within the Indian Air Pressure since 2010. Aside from Sachin Tendulkar, athletes from completely different fields additionally thanked the Indian Military for his or her “selfless services and sacrifices” for the nation. Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia had been amongst those that wished the Military on the special occasion.

The Military Day is widely known yearly on January 15 as a result of on this very day in 1949 Area Marshal KM Cariappa, who was then a Lieutenant Common, took over as the primary Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Military.

He took over from Common Sir Francis Butcher, who was the final British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Suresh Raina, who’s at present present process rehabilitation, after he underwent a surgical procedure, additionally thanked the military personnel on the Military Day.

“My regards & gratitude to all army personnel on this #ArmyDay. Their selfless services & sacrifices are unmatchable & beyond any words,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

“You have never lived until, You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!!! ” – Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday,” Gambhir tweeted.

Amongst different athletes, who wished the Military, had been wrestler Babita Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

Of their posts, written in Hindi, each the athletes praised the Military for his or her extraordinary valour with which they defend the countrymen in addition to the nation from exterior threats.