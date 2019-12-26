Army major would rather face war crimes tribunal at The Hague than endure ‘witch hunt’

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 04:24 EST, 26 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:25 EST, 26 December 2019

A adorned Iraq veteran is ready to face a conflict crimes tribunal within the Worldwide Prison Courtroom if it places an finish to the Ministry of Defence’s ‘witch hunt’.

Main Robert Campbell, 46, was cleared greater than a decade in the past of the manslaughter of 19-year-old Stated Shabram, who drowned in a canal in Basra in 2003.

However the officer, whose army service inflicted each bodily and psychological scars, continues to be hounded by British authorities who he claims have dragged his fame by means of the mud.

As he now stares down the barrel of his eighth inquiry, the exasperated and determined ex-soldier claimed he would reasonably seem earlier than The Hague than be dogged by the ‘endless farce’.

Main Robert Campbell (pictured throughout service) is ready to face a conflict crimes tribunal within the Worldwide Prison Courtroom if it put an finish to the Ministry of Defence’s ‘witch hunt’

The ex-soldier was cleared greater than a decade in the past of the manslaughter of 19-year-old Stated Shabram (pictured), who drowned in a canal in Basra in 2003

‘The ICC investigation would finish this as soon as and for all. Britain is incapable of investigating these points,’ Main Campbell advised the Telegraph.

Within the blistering assault, he added: ‘This witch hunt by no means ends. The MoD retains shifting the goalposts each couple of years.’

Main Campbell’s gruelling 16-year nightmare started in 2003, when he first confronted questions from the Royal Army Police.

The findings of this three-year investigation was handed in 2006 to the Military Prosecuting Authority who determined to shut the case.

However solely two years later Main Campbell discovered himself below scrutiny from the The Aitken Report.

The Provost Martial then began a brand new investigation in 2010 – the identical time regulation agency Leigh Day mounted civil motion towards the MoD on behalf of ‘s household.

They had been awarded £100,000, though the MoD didn’t admit legal responsibility for ‘s demise.

As he now stares down the barrel of his eighth inquiry, the exasperated and determined ex-soldier claimed he would reasonably seem earlier than The Hague (pictured) than be dogged by the ‘endless farce’

In 2014 the taxpayer-funded Iraq Historic Allegations Staff took on the case after being handed the file by the now-defunct Public Curiosity Attorneys.

After he was deemed medically unfit to serve and signed off sick, investigators handed the file to the Service Prosecuting Authority.

It determined in December 2018 that no expenses ought to be introduced and Main Campbell thought his ordeal was lastly at an finish.

Yet one more inquiry – the Iraq Fatality Investigations – has since been opened and threatens to tug on till 2021.

Retired Excessive Courtroom choose Sir George Newman chaired the inquiry however, after a 12 months forensically combing by means of paperwork, died in June final 12 months age 77.

His successor, former Enchantment Courtroom choose Baroness Hallett, has not set a date for any future hearings, leaving Main Campbell in agonising limbo.

He believes the one resolution to finish the witch hunt is to be cleared within the planet’s most senior conflict crimes courtroom – the ICC.

Boris Johnson (pictured in Estonia speaking to British troops) vowed to guard former servicemen from ‘vexatious claims’ when he entered Quantity 10 in July

And Main Campbell additionally thinks that authorities and army prime brass who wielded the decision-making energy ought to be pressured to look too.

He stated: ‘If I’ve to go to the ICC within the Hague then I do not see why Tony Blair, army leaders and different politicians cannot come as nicely.’

Main Campbell, who suffers from PTSD, listening to loss and a number of bodily accidents, this 12 months advised the Mail: ‘Generals and the ministers all sat on their arms whereas their very own troopers had their careers, marriages, psychological well being and reputations destroyed.’

Boris Johnson vowed to guard former servicemen from ‘vexatious claims’ when he entered Quantity 10 in July.

On Armistice Day final November, within the grips of a hotly-contested election marketing campaign, the Prime Minister pledged to amend the Human Rights Act to safeguard veterans from hounding.