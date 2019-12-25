Army Officer, Civilian Killed As Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

The Indian military responded in satisfactory measure, officers stated. (File)

Srinagar:

A military officer and a civilian had been killed on Wednesday in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops alongside the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rampur sector, official sources stated.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Hajipeer space of Uri round 11.30 am on Wednesday, they stated.

They stated among the shells fired by Pakistan landed in civilian areas. Two ladies had been injured in Churunda village.

The Indian military responded to the ceasefire violation in satisfactory measure, officers stated.