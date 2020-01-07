Army Porter Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Avalanche, 3 Rescued

Military rescue groups instantly swung into motion. (Representational)

Jammu:

An Military porter died whereas three others have been rescued after they have been struck by an avalanche alongside the Line of Management (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday night, the police mentioned.

The avalanche hit a ahead location at Shahpur sector, trapping the porters. Military rescue groups instantly swung into motion and managed to tug out the porters from the snow, in line with officers.

Excessive-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh skilled reasonable to heavy snowfall, whereas the plains have been lashed by rains since Monday.

Authorities in Ladakh had issued a low-danger avalanche warning in numerous areas and requested folks to keep away from venturing into the avalanche-prone areas through the subsequent 24 hours, an official mentioned.

Quoting a communication from the Snow and Avalanche Research Institution (SASE), the official mentioned low-level avalanche warning had been issued from Tuesday-Wednesday night for numerous areas, together with Leh.

He appealed to the folks to be cautious and keep away from venturing within the avalanche-prone areas