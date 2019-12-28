Army Rescues 1,500 Tourists Stranded Due To Snowfall In Sikkim

The stranded vacationers have been supplied meals, heat clothes, and medicines.

Gangtok:

The Indian Military has rescued about 1,500 vacationers who have been stranded in Nathu La in East Sikkim, an official launch mentioned on Saturday.

Some 1,500 to 1,700 vacationers travelling in about 300 autos from Gangtok obtained stranded at numerous stretches of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Street between 13th Mile and Nathu La on Friday night on account of heavy snowfall, it mentioned.

Roughly 1,500 travellers together with ladies, kids and aged individuals have been rescued and 570 of them accommodated at Military Camp at 17th Mile, the discharge mentioned.

The stranded vacationers have been supplied meals, heat clothes, and medicines, it mentioned.

Military earthmovers and bulldozers are working to clear the snow and restore connectivity, the discharge mentioned, including the evacuation course of will proceed until all of the guests safely return to Gangtok.