January 15, 2020 | 1:34am

An investigation is underway in Arizona after a US Military soldier died throughout a army parachuting “free fall” coaching train Tuesday, in response to a report.

The demise of the soldier, who was not recognized, occurred close to Eloy, Arizona, Military Particular Operations Command spokesperson Lt. Col. Loren Bymer instructed FOX 10 of Phoenix.

No further info was instantly offered concerning the lethal incident as a result of it stays beneath investigation, Bymer mentioned.

Final February, three Military troopers had been injured throughout an analogous coaching train at Homestead Air Reserve Base close to Miami. The troopers had been a part of the Golden Knights parachute group primarily based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.