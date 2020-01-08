January eight, 2020 | 2:18pm

Uncle Sam DOES need you — however provided that you enlist.

The US Military is warning People a couple of flurry of “fraudulent text messages” falsely telling recipients they’ve been drafted into the navy and might be shipped out to Iran.

The bogus texts inform hapless recipients to report back to the closest Military recruiting department “for immediate departure to Iran,” and warn about a number of makes an attempt to contact recipients, in a single case warning “you’ll be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply,” CNN reported Wednesday.

The messages have been apparently despatched to folks throughout the US amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, although President Trump mentioned Wednesday that Iran gave the impression to be “standing down.”

The Pentagon mentioned final week following the US airstrike that killed Iran’s high navy commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, that it was deploying 1000’s extra troops to the Center East.

Screenshots of the texts supplied by US Military Recruiting Command to CNN confirmed spelling and grammatical errors, which they mentioned confirmed that they weren’t official messages.

Among the faux texts used actual names of Military recruiting commanders whereas others used phony names, mentioned Kelli Bland, a spokeswoman for the US Military Recruiting Command. She mentioned it was not clear how lots of the phony messages had been despatched out, and Military investigators have been on the case making an attempt to establish the supply or sources.

Up to now there have been no reviews of People exhibiting as much as recruiting branches because of the texts.

The draft was suspended within the 1970s after the Vietnam Conflict, and it might take an act of Congress to reinstate it.