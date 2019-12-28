Arn Anderson On WWE Ignoring Producers’ Creative Ideas

Arn Anderson is just not part of WWE anymore. He was fired after Alicia Fox labored a stay occasion in Michigan whereas she was intoxicated. Arn didn’t learn about it till afterward, however he was nonetheless fired.

On a latest episode of Arn’s podcast, he revealed how lengthy he knew that his days in WWE have been numbered. He additionally opened up about the truth that WWE artistic aka Vince McMahon ignored an ideal majority of his producers’ concepts. This was the working theme for concerning the previous 4 years.

“Very rarely in those last 4 years was anything that anyone of us had offered, because you would get a sheet with the Producer suggestions, and names that go by with them, and they never would use any of those suggestions. and I knew my opinion was no longer valued. And you would speak up, it would be taken the wrong way, it was almost like it was Creative vs. the Producers, which was the farthest thing from the truth. We were doing all we could to support their ideas.” “A lot of them we disagreed with and we’d voice it, and then we’d get kicked around the room, but by the time it got back to the beginning, it was just what was written originally. I just felt like the last 4 years, it was… I always kinda felt like I was one of those, ‘You WCW guys.’ I always felt that way,” Arn revealed.

Arn Anderson hasn’t signed with one other professional wrestling firm that we all know of. He has appeared for AEW now and again.

Double A appears comfortable to be out of WWE as a result of it didn’t seem like the best expertise close to the top of his run. It’s no surprise why some folks may discover themselves getting pissed off in that form of surroundings.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote