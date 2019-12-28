Arndale shopping centre in Manchester has ‘serious incident’ leaving blood on the street

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

A boy, 16, was repeatedly stabbed in entrance of horrified consumers exterior the favored Arndale purchasing centre in Manchester.

Witnesses noticed a path of blood spattered on the road and a boy being carried out on a stretcher.

Police vans and an ambulance swarmed to the scene and it’s not identified if any arrests have been made.

The boy is in a steady situation regardless of struggling a number of stab wounds.

No arrests have been made and a cordon is in place following the incident, shortly earlier than four.30pm.

Higher Manchester Police stated: ‘Round 16:24pm, officers responded to studies of a stabbing on Church Road, a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a number of stab wounds.

‘He stays there in a steady situation. A cordon is in place, no arrests have been made.’

Detective inspector Jen Tattersall, of GMP’s Metropolis of Manchester division, stated: ‘That is an terrible incident, which has left a teenage boy in hospital and my ideas are with him as he receives remedy.

‘I perceive that this incident and a big police presence within the metropolis centre is prone to trigger concern amongst members of the general public.

‘Nonetheless, I want to reassure these nervous that we consider this to be an remoted incident.

‘This occurred in a busy a part of city and at a busy time of the day and as such, there are sure to have been witnesses. In the event you noticed something or have any cell phone footage of the incident, then please get in contact as quickly as potential.’

North West Ambulance Service stated it attended the scene at four.21pm and took an individual to hospital, however wouldn’t verify any additional particulars.