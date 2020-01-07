Around 100 MPs Will Demand JNU Vice Chancellor’s Sacking: Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury’s phrases obtained a loud cheer from college students (File Picture)

New Delhi:

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday stated round 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the firing of the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) vice chancellor (VC).

He was addressing a public assembly organised by the lecturers’ affiliation and college students’ union of the college.

“Many members of Parliament, around 100 of them, have been contacted and they have decided to write a letter to the President, who is the visitor to the university, demanding sacking of the VC,” Mr Yechury stated.

His phrases obtained a loud cheer from college students.

Beneath hearth from college students and college members for not doing sufficient once they had been brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday night, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar urged the scholars on Tuesday to place the previous behind them and return to the college premises.