Around 3,000 Indian Sikhs To Visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib In Pakistan

New Delhi:

Round three,000 Sikh devotees will journey to Pakistan by way of Attari border on April 11 from the nationwide capital to have fun Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal metropolis.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Administration Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned on Sunday that Sikh devotees will depart from New Delhi on April 11 to return on April 21.

Authorities have additionally requested the devotees, those that are fascinated by endeavor a pilgrimage on the event of Baisakhi to be celebrated on April 13, to deposit their passports with the DSGMC by February 15.

The pilgrims will have fun Baisakhi at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on April 13 and 14, after which they may depart for Nanakana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, by means of a particular prepare on April 15 to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, and Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore, earlier than returning to Amritsar on April 21.

Every pilgrim is required to pay visa processing charges of Rs 200 with 4 newest passport dimension images and legitimate id proof and Indian Passport having one-year validity, mentioned the DSGMC.

Mr Sirsa added that the required paperwork can be deposited with the Exterior Affairs Ministry by February 25, which can then be forwarded to the Pakistan Excessive Fee. The pilgrims can be supplied the visa after obligatory scrutiny by Indian in addition to Pakistan companies, he mentioned.

Within the complete quota of three,000 pilgrims, the state of Punjab has been allotted most quota of 1,800 pilgrims, adopted by Delhi with 555 pilgrims, and Haryana with 200 pilgrims.

West Bengal has been allotted the minimal of 5 pilgrims, Bihar 14 and Jammu and Kashmir 40 pilgrims.

The pageant commemorates the formation of Khalsa Panth of warriors beneath Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.