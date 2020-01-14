Around 85 Maharashtra Students Skip School To Fix A Bad Road

Buses weren’t operating on the highway as a result of incomplete work executed by civic authorities (Representational)

Aurangabad, Maharashtra:

Decided to renew essential bus service to their village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, which was stopped as a result of a poor highway, as many as 85 college students of a faculty in Dabhadi bunked their lessons for fixing a one-km patch of the highway to make it motorable.

The bus service on Dhamangaon Rajur stretch was suspended in December final 12 months as a result of incomplete highway work executed by civic authorities, a village resident claimed on Tuesday.

Lack of bus facility had pressured college students to stroll 10 km on a regular basis for 2 hours to attend their faculty in Dabhadi village.

The development of the 18-km Dhamangaon Rajur highway was sanctioned in 2019 underneath the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (CNGSY), however the work remained incomplete.

“Due to the poor road conditions, the state transport bus from Badnapur depot stopped its service for more than a month,” the villager stated.

On January 10, the scholars bunked their lessons to take away stones from the one-km patch to make the highway motorable, facilitating resumption of bus service, he stated.

Street contractor YK Deshmukh stated,”asphalting of this road will be completed by March. Stones are now removed and the road is made motorable.”

Village sarpanch Monica Salve demanded development of a correct highway for hassle-free transportation.