Arrest made in deadly Brampton hit-and-run

Peel murder detectives have made an arrest after a lethal hit-and-run in Brampton on Christmas.

On Wednesday at about 11 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run name on Sunny Meadow Blvd. close to Sandalwood Pkwy. and Torbram Rd. after a male had been struck by a automobile, probably a taxi.

“A man was struck and killed by a vehicle and fled the scene,” stated Const. Akhil Mooken of Peel police.

The sufferer — who hasn’t been recognized pending notification of next-of-kin — was taken to hospital however didn’t survive.

Mooken wouldn’t say if the sufferer and suspect have been identified to one another, however say there could have been an altercation previous to the hit and run.

Graphic video posted to social media reveals the sufferer being knocked down by the automobile — which seems to be a taxicab — driving a entrance wheel up the sufferer’s physique to his head earlier than reversing off of him and driving away.

Mooken stated the Christmas loss of life is “shocking to the family and community at large … there is no risk to the public, this is an isolated incident.”

On Thursday, police situated the automobile and later tracked down the driving force, arresting a 53-year-old man for second-degree homicide.

Police say his title will likely be launched as soon as the costs are sworn, and can make his first court docket look in Brampton on Friday.