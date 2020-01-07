Arrest Warrant Issued In Japan Against Carlos Ghosn’s Wife: Report

Carlos Ghosn had been going through trial in Japan on costs of monetary misconduct

Prosecutors in Japan have obtained an arrest warrant for Carols Ghosn, spouse of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who final month jumped bail and fled the nation, native media reported Tuesday.

The Kyodo and Jiji press companies stated Ghosn’s spouse was accused within the warrant of “false testimony”, with out additional particulars.

Carlos Ghosn had been going through trial in Japan on costs of monetary misconduct, which he denies, earlier than fleeing the nation in late December for Lebanon.

