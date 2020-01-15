Arrested Cop’s Role In Parliament Attack? J&K Police May Investigate

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday with terrorists (File)

New Delhi:

Whether or not arrested Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh had any position within the 2001 parliament assault could possibly be part of the investigations in opposition to him, a high officer mentioned on Wednesday. The case has been handed over to the Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA).

Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was arrested on Saturday in a automotive with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar freeway.

Requested about whether or not Davinder Singh’s potential position within the parliament assault was being investigated, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh mentioned: “Aspects can be looked into if anything comes to light. There’s no bar to any aspect being looked into. Like the adviser to the Governor said, black sheep can be found anywhere. Be it anybody, we don’t spare anyone involved in unlawful acts.”

Singh had confronted allegations previously that it was he who despatched parliament assault convict Afzal Guru to Delhi and organized logistics for the terrorists who attacked parliament on December 13, 2001.

Earlier than his execution in 2013, Afzal Guru had claimed in a letter that the police officer had requested him to accompany a parliament assault accused to Delhi and organize his keep there.

Quickly after Davinder Singh’s arrest, raids at his house revealed an AK rifle and two pistols. He was posted at Srinagar worldwide airport when 15 international diplomats together with the US envoy got here for a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir final week.

Investigations revealed that Singh had sheltered the terrorists at his official house subsequent to the Military’s 15 Corps Headquarters. They set out on Saturday morning for Jammu, from the place they had been planning to go to Delhi. It’s being investigated if Singh’s go to to Delhi was linked to the January 26 Republic Day celebration.

Singh had been awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Gallantry Medal for his position in countering the August 2017 terror assault in Pulwama by which 4 policemen had been killed. The police are investigating if he had any position within the assault.

He’s being questioned by a joint staff of J&Okay and Central intelligence businesses.