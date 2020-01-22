Arrested Huawei CFO’s lawyers argue that the charges against her are not a crime in Canada

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 19:57 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:57 EST, 21 January 2020

Attorneys for a senior government of Chinese language tech large Huawei have argued that permitting her extradition to america would lead to Canada bowing to overseas legislation.

Meng Wanzhou, 47, appeared on the listening to in Vancouver on Tuesday sporting the GPS ankle monitor she has been fitted with whereas free on bond pending extradition to the U.S.

This week’s hearings cope with the query of whether or not the U.S. fees in opposition to Meng are crimes in Canada as properly. Her attorneys argue the case is absolutely about U.S. sanctions in opposition to Iran, not a fraud case. Canada doesn’t have related sanctions on Iran.

‘Canada does not implement overseas prison legislation,’ mentioned Meng’s lawyer, Eric Gottardi. ‘We merely can not import that legislation and have it function in Canada domestically. It´s opposite to our values.’

Huawei chief monetary officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her house to attend a listening to in British Columbia Supreme Courtroom on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia

Meng, who’s out on bail and stays underneath partial home arrest after she was detained final 12 months on the behest of American authorities, leaves B.C. Supreme Courtroom, in Vancouver

Meng Wanzhou chief monetary officer of Huawei wears an ankle monitor as she leaves her house to go to B.C. Supreme Courtroom in Vancouver, Tuesday

Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s chief monetary officer, the daughter of the corporate’s founder, in late 2018 infuriated Beijing to the purpose it detained two Canadians in obvious retaliation.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of utilizing a Hong Kong shell firm to promote tools to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 47, dedicated fraud by deceptive the HSBC financial institution in regards to the firm’s enterprise dealings in Iran.

Meng, who’s free on bail and residing in one of many two Vancouver mansions she owns, sat subsequent to the courtroom interpreter. She listened the proceedings together with her head down learning paperwork.

Meng denies the U.S. allegations. Her protection group says feedback by President Donald Trump recommend the case in opposition to her is politically motivated.

Prosecutors say that Meng’s case is separate from the broader China-U.S. commerce dispute, however Trump undercut that message weeks after her arrest when he mentioned he would contemplate intervening within the case if it might assist forge a commerce cope with Beijing.

This courtroom exhibits Huawei chief monetary officer Meng Wanzhou seen attending her extradition listening to in British Columbia Supreme Courtroom in Vancouver, British Columbia

Meng leaves courtroom on Tuesday. Canada’s arrest of Huawei’s chief monetary officer, the daughter of the corporate’s founder, in late 2018 infuriated Beijing

In obvious retaliation for Meng’s arrest, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor

Huawei represents China’s progress in changing into a technological energy and has been a topic of U.S. safety considerations for years. Beijing views Meng’s case as an try to include China’s rise.

Huawei is the most important international provider of community gear for cellphone and web firms. Washington is pressuring different international locations to restrict use of its expertise, warning they may very well be opening themselves as much as surveillance and theft.

Arguments will proceed all through the week.

The second part, scheduled for June, will contemplate protection allegations that Canada Border Companies, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the FBI violated Meng’s rights whereas accumulating proof earlier than she was really arrested.

In obvious retaliation for Meng’s arrest, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. The 2 males have been denied entry to attorneys and household and are being held in jail cells the place the lights are stored on 24-hours-a-day.

China has additionally positioned restrictions on varied Canadian exports to China, together with canola oil seed and meat. Final January, China additionally handed a dying sentence to a convicted Canadian drug smuggler in a sudden retrial.