‘Arrow’ Actor Stephen Amell Gets Real About Mental Health After Suffering A Panic Attack Mid-Interview

Stephen Amell is opening up about psychological well being struggles after a latest interview about his hit present Arrow took a flip for the more serious.

Throughout a December look on Michael Rosenbaum‘s Inside You podcast simply now making the rounds, the 38-year-old star was discussing the CW drama’s eighth and closing season when he started to have a scary panic assault!

Associated: See ‘The Hills’ OG Solid Members Candy Mini-Reunion!

The taped dialog started on an emotional excessive be aware as Amell obtained actual about being at his wits’ finish and being fully burnt out mentally, bodily, and emotionally following his Eight-year tenure with Arrow. After this, Stephen began to have an anxiousness assault.

“Is it hot in here or am I just sweating?” mentioned the actor earlier than sharing that he is perhaps sick and wanted to chop the interview brief. He defined:

“I’m not feeling well at all. I think I just got to go. I just kind of want to walk. I just need fresh air.”

The episode’s synopsis explains he left the present in “an unprecedented manner,” however later returned “with enough bravery to re-address his current mental health.”

When the interview picks again up two weeks later, the Canadian-born star was in a lot better spirits and admitted he “should’ve canceled” the scheduled interview. He went on to elucidate he hadn’t absolutely processed the present’s ending nor the bodily and psychological stress he endured on set enjoying the superhero Inexperienced Arrow all of those years.

Regardless of a long term enjoying the beloved character, Amell was greater than prepared to maneuver on together with his life:

“I just feel like I’ve been trying to do things for people for the past eight years, and I just need a f***ing break.”

The actor mentioned he used the time between recordings to concentrate on self-care, which included figuring out, speaking to his spouse, and meditating. He additionally obtained medical therapy, too:

“I went home, I laid on the couch, I had an IV service come to the house, and they just pumped me full of fluid and vitamins.”

Glad to listen to he’s doing higher!

Associated: Adam Driver Walks Out Of NPR Interview

A panic assault isn’t a simple factor to undergo, however we completely commend each events for shining mild on such a delicate subject. They may’ve actually omitted the half the place issues went south, however listening to all of it go down will certainly have an effect on listeners.

Amell additionally defined the state of affairs once more on Twitter, selling the episode whereas telling followers:

“I did Rosey’s podcast after Arrow ended. We needed to minimize it brief as a result of I had a full on panic assault. It wasn’t fairly. I got here again just a few weeks in the past to speak about it. I used to be in a very unhealthy spot and I’m completely satisfied to report that I’m doing a lot better. Hear please :)”

I did Rosey’s podcast after Arrow ended. We needed to minimize it brief as a result of I had a full on panic assault. It wasn’t fairly. I got here again just a few weeks in the past to speak about it. I used to be in a very unhealthy spot and I’m completely satisfied to report that I’m doing a lot better. Hear please 🙂 https://t.co/bpnUDqtQZN — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 21, 2020

And added extra on Rosenbaum’s put up about it, too:

We’re simply so glad to listen to he’s doing higher and we want him all the very best throughout this subsequent chapter of life.