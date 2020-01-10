Arrow Pierces Through 12-Year-Old Assam Archer’s Shoulder During Training

Shivangini Gohain is being handled by a sports activities physician at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi

New Delhi:

A 12-year-old archer from Assam was airlifted to Delhi after she significantly injured herself throughout a coaching session on Thursday.

Shivangini Gohain was significantly damage after an arrow of one other archer pierced by way of her shoulder throughout a coaching session at Chabua in higher Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The archer is being handled by a sports activities physician at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, officers stated, including that the Sports activities Authority of India (SAI) is bearing all of the bills of her therapy. Shivangini Gohain, a trainee at SAI, was, nonetheless, not a part of the Khelo India Video games, scheduled to start in Guwahati on Friday.

“The Archer who met with an accident in Dibrugarh has been airlifted to Delhi. SAI is bearing all the expenses of her treatment, including air travel and a senior SAI official has been detailed to ensure that she gets the best treatment at the hospital without any problem,” Sports activities Secretary RS Julaniya stated in a press release.

The sports activities physique stated that it has additionally deputed a senior official to make sure that she will get the most effective therapy on the hospital.