Arrow season 8 is coming to Netflix in February 2020

Arrow season eight is coming to Netflix very quickly. The ultimate season of the hit CW sequence starring Stephen Amell will likely be launched in February 2020.

Disaster on Infinite Earths is over, and there are two episodes of Arrow season eight left. As many followers know, these episodes would be the remaining two episodes of the sequence that began all of it for the DC Comics exhibits on The CW.

Fortunately, followers won’t have to attend too lengthy till Arrow season eight is added to Netflix within the US.

The penultimate episode of Arrow, titled “Green Arrow and the Canaries,” additionally know as “Livin’ in The Future,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The sequence finale, then, will air on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

As with all new seasons of The CW exhibits, Arrow season eight will likely be added to Netflix US on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. That’s precisely three weeks from the day after Disaster on Infinite Earths concluded.

It will likely be very fascinating to see what occurs within the remaining two episodes of Arrow after that ending. I’m not going to spoil something as a result of I do know lots of our readers watch The CW exhibits after they’re launched on Netflix.

The following episode of the sequence will likely be a backdoor pilot for a attainable spinoff sequence that can give attention to Mia Queen, performed by Katherine McNamara, Laurel Lance, performed by Katie Cassidy, and Dinah Drake, performed by Juliana Harkavy. If issues go effectively, we’ll in all probability see a sequence about these nice characters sooner or later. I undoubtedly have my fingers crossed for that occuring!

It will likely be actually fascinating to see what the Arrowverse appears to be like like after Arrow. The Flash takes over because the longest-running sequence, and that present has been renewed for season 7. All the opposite DC exhibits have been renewed for brand spanking new seasons at The CW as effectively.

It’s an excellent time to be followers of the Arrowverse!

The brand new seasons of The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning are additionally coming to Netflix later this 12 months. Keep tuned for the discharge dates for these new seasons on Netflix.