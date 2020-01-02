Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Arsenal want a giant second half of the season if they’re to claw their approach into rivalry for a Champions League place.

Arsenal fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews shall be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

18: Arsenal v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

21: Chelsea v Arsenal (eight:15pm) BT Sport

February

2: Burnley v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

16: Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

23: Arsenal v Everton (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

March

1: Man Metropolis v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

7: Arsenal v West Ham (three:00pm)

14: Brighton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

21: Southampton v Arsenal (three:00pm)

April

four: Arsenal v Norwich Metropolis (three:00pm)

11: Wolves v Arsenal (three:00pm)

18: Arsenal v Leicester Metropolis (three:00pm)

25: Tottenham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Could

2: Arsenal v Liverpool (three:00pm)

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (three:00pm)

17: Arsenal v Watford (three:00pm)

Arsenal equipment 2019/20

Official photographs of the brand new Arsenal kits had been revealed over the summer time – and the kits are a throw-back to the model of the late 1980s.

The enduring Arsenal purple stays on the house shirt, whereas the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have definitely caught the attention as Arsenal’s new equipment producers.

Take a look at the three Arsenal kits right here!

THIS IS HOME [email protected] ???? #DareToCreate — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 2, 2019

Arsenal switch information

Completed offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (from Ituano) – Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (from Actual Madrid) – Mortgage

William Saliba (from St Etienne) – £27m

Nicolas Pepe (from Lille) – £72m

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free switch

Petr Cech (Retired)

Danny Welbeck – Launched

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Launched

William Saliba (to St Etienne) – Mortgage

Krystian Bielik (to Derby) – £7.3m

David Ospina (to Napoli) – £three.1m

Take a look at our Arsenal switch information round-up for particulars on the most recent rumours.

Find out how to watch Arsenal video games on TV and reside streaming

Arsenal stadium information

Title: The Emirates

Capability: 60,260

Location: London

12 months opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Arsenal 2019/20 season preview

How will Arsenal fare in 2019/20?

Take a look at our Arsenal season preview