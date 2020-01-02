Arsenal Blow Away Manchester United To Hand Mikel Arteta First Win

Mikel Arteta bought the whole lot he requested for in his first win as Arsenal supervisor with a rampant first 45 minutes from the Gunners incomes a 2-Zero victory over Manchester United on the Emirates. Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored the targets to safe only a second win in 16 video games. Arsenal began the sport thrice as many factors off the highest 4 because the relegation zone, however a primary residence win in 87 days hauls Arteta’s males as much as 10th and inside 4 factors of United in fifth.

“I am very pleased with the performance, I’m even more pleased with the result,” mentioned Arteta after his third sport in cost.

“Everything I wanted to see on the pitch, I saw tonight.”

There have been indicators of encouragement for Arsenal in Arteta’s residence debut in opposition to Chelsea on Sunday when solely a late collapse noticed a 1-Zero lead flip right into a 2-1 defeat.

Nonetheless, this time the hosts noticed the sport by means of as a dismal United efficiency raised contemporary questions over their probabilities of ending within the high 4.

“At the moment we are suffering to maintain that level of intensity of the first halves,” added Arteta.

“That will come, but as well I really liked the resilience they showed. I liked to see them suffer together.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males have been once more shorn of Paul Pogba, who faces one other month out after an operation on a difficult ankle damage that has stored him out for almost all of the season.

Pogba’s absence continues to be evident in United’s incapacity to create when denied the prospect to counter-attack they usually didn’t get better after falling behind early on.

“After they scored the first goal, it seemed like they got loads of energy,” mentioned Solskjaer.

“They were the better team. They were aggressive, they regained the ball and it was hard to get the ball off them.”

For the primary time Arsenal began with all of Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil collectively in assault and Arteta’s daring alternative paid dividends eight minutes in.

Pepe scored simply his second Premier League objective from open play since a 72 million transfer from Lille when he swept residence Sead Kolasinac’s cross on the again put up.

The Ivorian was all of the sudden brimming with confidence as he twisted and turned Luke Shaw earlier than crossing for Aubameyang to volley simply over.

Lacazette then rolled Harry Maguire simply in an evening to neglect for the world’s costliest defender earlier than pulling his shot throughout objective.

David de Gea is one other of United’s extra skilled stars struggling an alarming dip in kind and a poor clearance from the Spaniard supplied one other sight of objective to Pepe, whose long-range strike got here again off the put up.

Arsenal’s first half dominance was rewarded with a second objective earlier than the half-time interval as De Gea might solely palm Lacazette’s header from a nook again into the hazard space and Sokratis pounced to fireplace into the roof of the web.

Because the hosts’ power ranges dipped from a frantic first 45 minutes, United have been allowed to dictate the sport however didn’t have the guile to make their possession depend.

Andreas Pereira had one of the best probability to offer United a lifeline however fired into the side-netting from Nemanja Matic’s intelligent reverse go.

“We have to be honest and admit physically we are not ready, but you have to show heart and this team is ready to change a lot of things,” mentioned Arsenal defender David Luiz.