By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:49 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:00 EST, 23 January 2020

Tashan Daniel (pictured) was stabbed to demise

A knifeman has admitted stabbing an Arsenal fan to demise after a ‘shouting match’ at a London underground station.

Tashan Daniel was making his option to a sport when he was knifed on the platform of Hillingdon Tube station in west London, the Outdated Bailey heard.

The 20-year-old was on his option to watch the Gunners play Nottingham Forest when he was attacked seconds earlier than he boarded a practice on 24 September final 12 months.

The court docket heard that he had been given a ticket for the League Cup match two days earlier for his 20th birthday.

Alex Lanning, 22, admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife however has denied homicide.

Jonathan Camille, 19, denied homicide and manslaughter and the pair will stand trial in April.

A ‘shouting match’ had erupted between Lanning and Mr Daniel from throughout the tracks earlier than the pair have been captured in a tussle on CCTV, the court docket heard.

Mr Daniel, a proficient 200-metre sprinter, was stabbed as he boarded the practice with a pal and died within the carriage, regardless of emergency providers dashing to the scene.

Lanning, of Cowdray Street, Uxbridge, admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife however denied homicide.

Camille, of Fulham Street, Kensington, denied manslaughter and homicide.

The pair, who appeared within the dock sporting jail tracksuits, have been remanded in custody forward of trial on April 1.