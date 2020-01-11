Arsenal Held To Draw At Crystal Palace After Aubameyang Sees Red

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring at Crystal Palace on Saturday however was later despatched off because the hosts fought again to attract 1-1 at Selhurst Park. New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was on the right track for a 3rd straight win when his skipper made the breakthrough within the first half, however a deflected effort by Jordan Ayew cancelled it out early within the second interval. When Aubameyang acquired a purple card with 23 minutes left, the skilled Roy Hodgson would have fancied his possibilities of gaining three factors in opposition to the youngest supervisor within the league and however needed to accept a share of the spoils.

Arsenal’s difficulties this season had been highlighted by the very fact this was the primary time Palace had been dealing with the Gunners after Christmas in a top-flight match with the Eagles greater within the desk.

Hodgson was boosted by the return of Wilfried Zaha after he missed the defeat to Derby with a knock however new mortgage signing Cenk Tosun was solely named on the bench.

Captain Aubameyang was recalled by Arteta after sitting out the FA Cup win over Leeds and opened the scoring at Selhurst Park within the 12th minute.

Mesut Ozil’s licence to roam had already brought about the hosts issues and he moved inside to mix with Alexandre Lacazette, who performed in his fellow ahead to curve into the underside nook for his 16th aim of the season.

It was a wide ranging Arsenal transfer, which began with a courageous by ball between the strains by David Luiz, and Palace struggled to realize possession throughout the opening 30 minutes.

Zaha lower a pissed off determine and this was highlighted when he shoved Nicolas Pepe into Lucas Torreira, with the visiting pair needing remedy.

Palace settle

The Eagles slowly settled into the London derby and Cheikhou Kouyate had their first effort of be aware shortly earlier than half-time, which Bernd Leno unconvincingly parried.

Arteta launched Matteo Guendouzi at half-time, with Torreira not returning however Palace continued to win free kicks in harmful positions after the break.

Finally they made one rely, when Jairo Riedewald discovered Max Meyer in area down the precise. His cross was poor, however Kouyate was first to it and arrange Ayew, who noticed his strike take an enormous deflection off Luiz and loop over Leno within the 54th minute.

Arsenal’s issues deepened when Aubameyang caught Meyer excessive on the ankle with a poor problem by the touchline.

Referee Paul Tierney confirmed a yellow card however VAR had a glance and after a two-and-a-half minute delay, the warning was upgraded to a sending off.

Aubameyang was distraught as he left the pitch within the 67th minute and Meyer needed to comply with him down the tunnel after failing to get better from the sort out.

That allowed Hodgson to introduce Tosun for his debut, whereas Arteta withdrew Ozil for Brazilian ahead Gabriel Martinelli.

James Tomkins virtually produced a winner 12 minutes from time, however his header was cleared off the road by Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Arsenal then virtually stole it.

Vicente Guaita got here to the rescue although, when he fantastically tipped Pepe’s shot on to the submit and saved Lacazette’s follow-up within the 83rd minute because it completed all sq..