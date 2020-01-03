Arsenal v Leeds: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Arsenal host Leeds in one of the tantalising ties of the FA Cup third spherical.

The Gunners have proven encouraging indicators beneath Mikel Arteta thus far, capped off with an enormous 2-Zero victory over Manchester United on New 12 months’s Day.

Leeds can be raring to go in opposition to Premier League opposition as they edge ever-closer to a prime flight comeback.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things you’ll want to find out about the right way to watch the Arsenal v Leeds recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal v Leeds will kick off at 7:56pm on Monday fifth January 2020.

Why is Arsenal v Leeds at 7:56pm?

Kick off occasions are being deliberately delayed by a minute throughout the entire third spherical in help of the ‘Take a Minute’ to consider your psychological well being, a part of the Heads Up marketing campaign.

For extra particulars on the marketing campaign, try the official FA web site.

watch Arsenal v Leeds on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to look at the sport at no cost on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You too can reside stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

A lot of this recreation will come right down to Arteta’s workforce choice. A full-strength Arsenal facet ought to be capable of overcome a fired-up Leeds XI, however the chances are high that fringe stars and children will symbolize the house facet.

Marcelo Balsa’s males are prime of the Championship for a motive and can show a stern take a look at for the Gunners in the event that they deploy a youthful workforce.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leeds